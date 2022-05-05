ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $85.90. ONE Gas shares last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

