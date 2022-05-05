ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

