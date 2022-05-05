OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OSPN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.70 million, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

