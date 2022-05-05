Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

