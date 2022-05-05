Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.92 million.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 7,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,895,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

