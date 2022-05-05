Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 38,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 431,566 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $40.93.

The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

