Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to post $7.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $33.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.00 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 41,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.65. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.