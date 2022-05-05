OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 5,335,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

