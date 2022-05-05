Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AKTS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.