Oppenheimer Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,776.31.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,103.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,324.88.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.