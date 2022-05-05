Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $10,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

