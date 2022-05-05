Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

