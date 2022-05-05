Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

