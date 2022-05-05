Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. 2,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

