Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 103,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,230 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $25.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.