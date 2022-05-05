Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 12,835 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $51,981.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,406,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,600.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

