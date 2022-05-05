PAID Network Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $228,067.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00227111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039789 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,888.76 or 2.00347938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

