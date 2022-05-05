Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 137,083 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2,075.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 218,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,164. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.