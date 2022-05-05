Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,917,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,898. The company has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

