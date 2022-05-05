Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,153,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

