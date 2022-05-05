Palladium Partners LLC Has $42 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $292.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $189.32 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $277.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

