Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,937 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

