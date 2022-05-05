Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

