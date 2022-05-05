Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

