Palladium Partners LLC Sells 42,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 42,621 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 20,599,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,443,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

