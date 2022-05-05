Palladium Partners LLC Sells 793 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.79. 3,236,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

