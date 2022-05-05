Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 12,634,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.