Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.05. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3,739 shares.

Several analysts have commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,997 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

