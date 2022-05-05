PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PAR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.