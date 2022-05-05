Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $429,005.55

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $429,005.55 and approximately $105,115.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015802 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.