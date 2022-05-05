Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

