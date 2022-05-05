Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.73

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.73 and traded as high as C$25.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 447,482 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.73.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.0918945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,506. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. Insiders have sold 109,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,997 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

