Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after buying an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,339 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

