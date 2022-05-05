Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.