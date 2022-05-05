Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,148,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,918,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,730,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFDR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.