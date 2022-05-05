Paul J. Milbury Sells 21,607 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Infinera stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 261,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.