PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 1,551,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

