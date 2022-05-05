Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,291 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,969,592 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. 527,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

