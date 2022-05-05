Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,351. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

