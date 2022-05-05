Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.91. 314,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,313,546. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.60 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

