Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 352 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $17.17 on Thursday, reaching $376.32. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.52 and a 200-day moving average of $471.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.72 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

