Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.49).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,053 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

