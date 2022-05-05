Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,155 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

