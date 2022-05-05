Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

PFIS stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

