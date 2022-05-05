Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 830,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,027. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.