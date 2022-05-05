Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 830,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.