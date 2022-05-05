Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $10.31 on Thursday, reaching $280.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,129. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

