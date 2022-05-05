Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Down 13.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 36,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 607,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after purchasing an additional 793,624 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after buying an additional 946,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,372,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 476,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.