Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,030. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

