Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.13).

PETS stock opened at GBX 308.80 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 288.80 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

